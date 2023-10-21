Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Diageo by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.65) to GBX 4,440 ($54.23) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.67) to GBX 2,950 ($36.03) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.03) to GBX 3,800 ($46.42) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $151.97 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $146.60 and a twelve month high of $191.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.65 and a 200 day moving average of $170.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $2.5089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

