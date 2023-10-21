Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Fortive by 1,590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Fortive by 683.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,812.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.07.

Shares of FTV opened at $70.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $59.30 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

