Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 2,190 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $21.26 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.