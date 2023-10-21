Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $48.28 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on CARR

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.