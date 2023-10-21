Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at about $237,859,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD stock opened at $115.20 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.71 and a 52 week high of $128.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.84 and its 200 day moving average is $116.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.