Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 1,552 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $147.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.17. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.58 and a twelve month high of $164.18. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

