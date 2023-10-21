Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 1,670 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $128.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $157.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.60.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

