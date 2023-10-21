Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 17,470 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,470 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,823,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

