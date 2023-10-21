Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 193 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $834,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 30,634 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $115.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.30. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.71 and a 12 month high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.