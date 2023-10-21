Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 2,835 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,344 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 98,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 329,457 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,685,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $227,667,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 41,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 124,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Citigroup upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.08. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.