Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 287 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.96.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $151.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.72 and a 200-day moving average of $172.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.54 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

