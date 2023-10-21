Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 2,962 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,051 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,573,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. TD Cowen upped their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Intel Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $34.92 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.24 billion, a PE ratio of -158.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

