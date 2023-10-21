Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 53 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.3% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 19.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 21.5% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 12.3% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,793.95.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,490.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,533.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,531.38. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,250.33 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $40.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,106 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

