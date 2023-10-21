Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,366,000 after acquiring an additional 541,820 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,501,000 after acquiring an additional 617,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,248,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,073,000 after buying an additional 170,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,097,000 after buying an additional 178,471 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $208.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $182.29 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.88.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

