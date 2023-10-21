Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Position Reduced by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC cut its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Ferguson accounts for 1.3% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ferguson news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $832,938.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,190.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of Ferguson stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.40. The company had a trading volume of 894,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,575. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $171.06.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,142.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on FERG

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.