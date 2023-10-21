Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FDBC opened at $45.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $52.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FDBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 26.29%.

In related news, Director Helenbeth Garofalo Vilcek acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.85 per share, with a total value of $91,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 152,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,837.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 573.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 13,488.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 16.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

