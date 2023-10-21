Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 197,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,097,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,939,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,145,000 after buying an additional 141,953 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CSX Trading Up 0.7 %

CSX stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average is $31.60. The company has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

