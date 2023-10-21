Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 2,988 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.10 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.38 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average is $72.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.