Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

EL stock opened at $137.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.30 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.17.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.22.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

