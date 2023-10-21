Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 120 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 249.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 28,372 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.57.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $187.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.92 and a 12 month high of $210.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.34 and a 200 day moving average of $187.01. The firm has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at $81,752,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott International news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at $81,752,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.