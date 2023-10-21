Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 150 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.39.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $106.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $104.62 and a twelve month high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

