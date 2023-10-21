Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,271 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average of $41.58. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

