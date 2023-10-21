Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,631,000 after buying an additional 10,238,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.35 and its 200 day moving average is $96.12. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.77%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

