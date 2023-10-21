Fiducient Advisors LLC Acquires 5,006 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,742 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,989,000 after acquiring an additional 869,248 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after acquiring an additional 484,663 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,542,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.79. 856,058 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.