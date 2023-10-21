Fiducient Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620,532 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,846 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,535 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,250.7% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,163,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707,468 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.00. 6,630,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,591,920. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.61 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.09.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

