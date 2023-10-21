Fiducient Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 42.6% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.16. 14,510,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,039,230. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Bank of America lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.76.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

