Fiducient Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fiducient Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,799,000 after buying an additional 1,242,211 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,295,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,878,000 after buying an additional 784,085 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IVW traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.81. 2,626,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.37 and a 12-month high of $72.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.58.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

