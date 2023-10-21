Fiducient Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Fiducient Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 5.8% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $19,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.63. 2,600,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,344. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.