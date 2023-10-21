Fiducient Advisors LLC Has $43.99 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 13.5% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,055 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IVV traded down $5.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $423.12. 7,046,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170,050. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $365.10 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $440.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.35. The stock has a market cap of $327.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

