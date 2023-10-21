Fiducient Advisors LLC Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fiducient Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $101.21. 1,331,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,300. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.69. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.80 and a 1-year high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.