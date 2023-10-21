Fiducient Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 44,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,123,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $84.50. The company had a trading volume of 568,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,867. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.67. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.48 and a 1 year high of $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

