Fiducient Advisors LLC Purchases 16,560 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 12.1% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $39,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,197,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,045. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.88. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

