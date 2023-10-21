Fiducient Advisors LLC Purchases 5,982 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,621,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,324. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.60 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.17 and a 200 day moving average of $97.03.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

