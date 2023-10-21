Fiducient Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.01. 5,247,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,364,424. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.07.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

