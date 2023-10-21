Fiducient Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,348 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,507,000 after acquiring an additional 28,812,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,027,000 after acquiring an additional 361,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,701,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,098,000 after acquiring an additional 732,368 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,840,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,529. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.23. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.4649 dividend. This represents a $5.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

