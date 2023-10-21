Fiducient Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,499 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for 1.9% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.96. 13,966,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,484,653. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.26 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

