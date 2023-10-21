Fiducient Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fiducient Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $66.57. 28,251,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,397,766. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.72. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.22 and a 52-week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

