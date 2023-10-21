Fiducient Advisors LLC Sells 27,752 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Fiducient Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,900,890,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,558,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,117. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.61. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $76.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2147 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

