Financial Analysis: Africa Energy (HPMCF) versus The Competition

Africa Energy (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Free Report) is one of 363 public companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Africa Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Africa Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Africa Energy N/A N/A N/A Africa Energy Competitors 180.86% 7.98% 3.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Africa Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Africa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Africa Energy Competitors 657 4181 7707 307 2.60

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 67.40%. Given Africa Energy’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Africa Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Africa Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Africa Energy N/A N/A -3.81 Africa Energy Competitors $818.41 million $217.70 million -52.17

Africa Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Africa Energy. Africa Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.6% of Africa Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Africa Energy peers beat Africa Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

Africa Energy Company Profile

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp. in March 2015. Africa Energy Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

