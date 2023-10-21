Financial Analysis: Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) versus Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA)

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) and Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bicycle Therapeutics and Coya Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics $14.46 million 35.57 -$112.72 million ($4.68) -3.66 Coya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$12.24 million N/A N/A

Coya Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bicycle Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86 Coya Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bicycle Therapeutics and Coya Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $48.75, suggesting a potential upside of 184.75%. Coya Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 121.77%. Given Bicycle Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bicycle Therapeutics is more favorable than Coya Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Coya Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Coya Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bicycle Therapeutics and Coya Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics -621.69% -54.71% -32.73% Coya Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Coya Therapeutics beats Bicycle Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4. The company also develops THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; BT7480, a Bicycle tumor-targeted immune cell agonist (TICA) targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing; BT7455, an EphA2/CD137 Bicycle TICA; and BT7401, a multivalent CD137 agonist. In addition, it collaborates with biopharmaceutical companies and organizations to develop programs in therapeutic areas, such as anti-infective, cardiovascular, dementia, central nervous system, neuromuscular, and respiratory indications. The company has a clinical trial and license agreement with the Cancer Research Technology Limited and Cancer Research UK; research collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca AB, Sanofi, Oxurion NV, and the Dementia Discovery Fund, as well as with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and a discovery collaboration and license agreement with Genentech Inc. for the discovery and development of Bicycle peptides for multiple immuno-oncology targets, as well as strategic collaboration with Bayer for developing Novel Targeted Radionuclide Therapies in Oncology. Bicycle Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy. It is developing COYA 101, an autologous regulatory T-cell product candidate that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for use in the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's product candidates in IND-enabling studies include COYA 301, a low-dose interleukin 2 Treg-enhancing biologic for use in the treatment of Frontotemporal Dementia; and COYA 302, a biologic combination for subcutaneous and/or intravenous administration intended to enhance Treg function while depleting T effector function and activated macrophages for use in the treatment of neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases. It is also developing COYA 201, an antigen directed Treg-derived exosome product candidate that is in preclinical stage for use in the treatment of neurodegenerative, autoimmune, and metabolic diseases; and COYA 206, an antigen directed Treg-derived exosome product candidate, which is in discovery stage. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

