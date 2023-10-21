Financial Analysis: Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) vs. AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF)

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) and AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Automotive and AUTO1 Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Automotive -0.23% 32.18% 6.00% AUTO1 Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sonic Automotive and AUTO1 Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Automotive 1 1 1 0 2.00 AUTO1 Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Earnings and Valuation

Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus target price of $51.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.74%. Given Sonic Automotive’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sonic Automotive is more favorable than AUTO1 Group.

This table compares Sonic Automotive and AUTO1 Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Automotive $14.00 billion 0.12 $88.50 million ($1.05) -43.30 AUTO1 Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sonic Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than AUTO1 Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.6% of Sonic Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Sonic Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sonic Automotive beats AUTO1 Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonic Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests. The EchoPark segment sells used cars and light trucks; and arranges finance and insurance product sales for its guests in pre-owned vehicle specialty retail locations. The Powersports Segment sells new and used powersports vehicles, such as motorcycles, and personal watercraft and all-terrain vehicles; and offers finance and insurance services. Sonic Automotive, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About AUTO1 Group

(Get Free Report)

AUTO1 Group SE operates a digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to professional car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to consumers. AUTO1 Group SE was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.