Financial Comparison: Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) and voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) and voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Super Micro Computer and voxeljet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Micro Computer 8.98% 35.13% 19.06% voxeljet -53.04% -52.61% -19.90%

Risk and Volatility

Super Micro Computer has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, voxeljet has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

72.8% of Super Micro Computer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of voxeljet shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Super Micro Computer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of voxeljet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Super Micro Computer and voxeljet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Micro Computer 0 2 6 0 2.75 voxeljet 0 0 2 0 3.00

Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus target price of $352.88, indicating a potential upside of 41.96%. voxeljet has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 95.31%. Given voxeljet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe voxeljet is more favorable than Super Micro Computer.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Super Micro Computer and voxeljet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Micro Computer $7.12 billion 1.85 $640.00 million $11.45 21.71 voxeljet $29.33 million 0.40 -$11.87 million ($1.41) -0.91

Super Micro Computer has higher revenue and earnings than voxeljet. voxeljet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super Micro Computer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Super Micro Computer beats voxeljet on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software. The company provides application-optimized server solutions, rackmount and blade servers, storage, and subsystems and accessories; and server software management solutions, such as Server Management Suite, including Supermicro Server Manager, Supermicro Power Management software, Supermicro Update Manager, SuperCloud Composer, and SuperDoctor 5. In addition, it offers server subsystems and accessories comprising server boards, chassis, power supplies, and other accessories. Further, the company provides server and storage system integration, configuration, and software upgrade and update services; and technical documentation services, as well as identifies service requirements, creates and executes project plans, and conducts verification testing and technical documentation, and training services. Additionally, it offers help desk and on-site product support services for its server and storage systems; and customer support services, including ongoing maintenance and technical support for its products. The company provides its products to enterprise data centers, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and 5G and edge computing markets. It sells its products through direct and indirect sales force, distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About voxeljet

(Get Free Report)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials, proprietary chemical binding agents, and spare parts, as well as maintenance contracts. The Services segment prints on-demand parts for its customers, as well as creates parts, molds, cores, and models based on designs produced using 3D computer-aided design software; and provides casting services. It serves automotive, aerospace, art and architecture, engineering, and consumer product end markets; foundries and suppliers; and universities and research institutes. The company was formerly known as Voxeljet Technology GmbH and changed its name to voxeljet AG in January 2004. voxeljet AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Friedberg, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.