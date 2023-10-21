Financial Review: CanAlaska Uranium (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) versus Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM)

CanAlaska Uranium (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report) and Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CanAlaska Uranium and Electra Battery Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CanAlaska Uranium N/A N/A N/A $0.03 10.71 Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A $9.65 million ($0.41) -1.29

Electra Battery Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CanAlaska Uranium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CanAlaska Uranium N/A N/A N/A Electra Battery Materials N/A -6.94% -4.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of CanAlaska Uranium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CanAlaska Uranium and Electra Battery Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CanAlaska Uranium 0 0 0 0 N/A Electra Battery Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00

Electra Battery Materials has a consensus target price of $2.38, indicating a potential upside of 348.11%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than CanAlaska Uranium.

Summary

CanAlaska Uranium beats Electra Battery Materials on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin. It also holds interests in approximately 410,000 hectares of mining claims in the Athabasca basin located across the provinces of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Alberta in Canada. The company was formerly known as CanAlaska Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. in October 2006. CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

