Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.12. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

