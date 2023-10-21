Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $554,000 Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,060,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 307,179 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.7 %

AGNC stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -553.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,343.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,343.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris A. Davis bought 4,772 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,028.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

