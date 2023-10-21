Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 330.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 263.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.01%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -62.20%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.