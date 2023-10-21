Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 13,563 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 82,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 302,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 405,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 40,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,200,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 150,841 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

