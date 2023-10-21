First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Releases Earnings Results

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $293.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

NYSE:FBP opened at $13.09 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 35.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBP has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on First BanCorp.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First BanCorp.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 56.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.