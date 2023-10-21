First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Stock Price Down 4.2%

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.53 and last traded at $29.53. 470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCBC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Community Bankshares from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on First Community Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

View Our Latest Report on First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $570.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average of $29.11.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $41.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David D. Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,146.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.