First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Stock Price Down 4%

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 1,303,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 445,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

First Mining Gold Trading Up 8.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.60 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.21.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

